Police release CCTV images of four men they want to speak to in connection with a Doncaster assault
South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in Doncaster town centre.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 8:04 pm
It’s reported on December 5 at around 3am, the victim was walking through Doncaster Interchange when he was assaulted by a group of men.
The victim suffered serious injuries in the assault which require ongoing treatment.
Read More
Read MoreBMW driver chased by police helicopter after failing to stop for Doncaster offic...
Officers now want to speak to the men in these images as they believe they may hold information that might help the investigation.
Call 101 quoting 132.