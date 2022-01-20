Police release CCTV images of four men they want to speak to in connection with a Doncaster assault

It’s reported on December 5 at around 3am, the victim was walking through Doncaster Interchange when he was assaulted by a group of men.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the assault which require ongoing treatment.

Do you recognise these men?

Officers now want to speak to the men in these images as they believe they may hold information that might help the investigation.

Call 101 quoting 132.

