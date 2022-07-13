Three more Covid-19 deaths recorded in Doncaster in the last week

A total of 1,195 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 1,192 a week previously.

They were among 16,204 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was Doncaster.