The number of people pinged by the NHS App in Doncaster went up 35 per cent in one week

There were 4164 people pinged in Doncaster in the seven days leading up to July 14.

There has been a 35.3 per cent increase since the previous week (the seven days leading up to July 7) when 3078 people were pinged in Doncaster.

That is a difference of 1086 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of people being pinged is rising.

This new data lands Doncaster 26th in the ranking for areas in England where most people are pinged.

Doncaster has jumped up 10 spots as the previous week the town placed 36th.

There have been 21737 people pinged in Doncaster since September 2020.

19.2 per cent of all total pings in Doncaster occurred in the seven days leading up to July 14.

There have been 47,234 venue check in’s via the NHS app in Doncaster in that same time period.

More information can be found here.