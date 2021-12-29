The annual Haxey Hood event that was due to take place next week has been cancelled
The event usually takes place on the Twelfth day of Christmas and involves large crowds of people.
The organisers of the Haxey Hood have announced on social media that this year’s event has been cancelled.
The traditional event which usually occurs in Haxey, North Lincolnshire on January 6 – the Twelfth day of Christmas.
The Haxey Hood Facebook page posted: “It is with deep regret that Haxey Hood 2022 will not be going ahead, further information will be issued shortly.”
