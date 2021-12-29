The annual Haxey Hood event that was due to take place next week has been cancelled

The organisers of the Haxey Hood have announced on social media that this year’s event has been cancelled.

The traditional event which usually occurs in Haxey, North Lincolnshire on January 6 – the Twelfth day of Christmas.

The Haxey Hood Facebook page posted: “It is with deep regret that Haxey Hood 2022 will not be going ahead, further information will be issued shortly.”

Haxey Hood 2022 has been cancelled.