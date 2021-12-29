The annual Haxey Hood event that was due to take place next week has been cancelled

The event usually takes place on the Twelfth day of Christmas and involves large crowds of people.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:27 pm

The organisers of the Haxey Hood have announced on social media that this year’s event has been cancelled.

The traditional event which usually occurs in Haxey, North Lincolnshire on January 6 – the Twelfth day of Christmas.

The Haxey Hood Facebook page posted: “It is with deep regret that Haxey Hood 2022 will not be going ahead, further information will be issued shortly.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Haxey Hood 2022 has been cancelled.

Read More

Read More
Creative art and music sessions will help Doncaster people connect in the New Ye...

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Liam HodenNorth LincolnshireFacebook