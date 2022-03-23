'Significant increase' in Doncaster Covid hospital patients as town to remember 1,000 victims

The nation will fall silent at noon today to remember the second anniversary of the first nationwide lockdown.

More than 1,000 people in Doncaster have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Like many trusts, we are seeing a spike in coronavirus positive tests amongst inpatients.

Covid cases are rocketing in Doncaster again.

"At present there are 134 such individuals with us, which has increased significantly in the past few days.

"The upshot of this is that we will continue to restrict visiting for a little while longer, while we continue to ask people coming to our hospitals to wear a suitable face covering.

"Some of you will also be receiving an invite for a spring booster - and we recommend taking up this offer.

"Colleagues continue to work hard and hopefully this mini-wave we are seeing at present will start to fall off in the next few days.”

Case rates have risen significantly in all areas of the country since the lifting of all remaning coronavirus restrictions by the Government.