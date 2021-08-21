Rise in over 60’s getting Covid-19 in Doncaster is a cause for concern says health boss

The director of public health in Doncaster, Dr Rupert Suckling announced in his weekly newsletter that Covid-19 rates have remained similar to the previous week.

He said: “This week, we’ve seen the Covid-19 rates in Doncaster remain largely static, in the high 300’s.

“We are currently at 374 per 100,000, from the period August 8 to 14.

The over 60's are a cause for concern in Doncaster.

“Our positivity rate (the percentage of people who receive a positive PCR after being tested in Doncaster) is now 11.3 per cent.

“However, we have seen a clear rise in the number of people aged 60 and above getting the virus.

“This is a cause for concern as we know Covid-19 does have a greater impact on people in that age bracket, so we all need to be mindful of this when we are out and about - particularly if you fit into that age range.”

This week the guidance around self-isolation has changed.

Anyone who has been identified as a close contact of a positive case no longer has to self-isolate, providing they have been fully vaccinated or are under the age of 18 and are not displaying any Covid-19 symptoms.

Instead, people are being advised to take a PCR test as soon as possible and, if this is negative, no further action needs to be taken unless symptoms are developed later down the line.

But if people do test positive for Covid-19 then they must self isolate for 10 days.

Dr Suckling said: “Self-isolation still has a critical role to play in helping us manage the spread of the virus and so it’s vital that if you are asked to isolate by NHS Test and Trace - you do so.

“The team are working incredibly hard to monitor the virus here in Doncaster and so if you are contacted, please work with them to give them the information they need.

“Equally, if you are a close contact who has tested negative and are therefore able to go about your daily life as normal under the new guidance, we would strongly encourage you to take extra precautions.

“Follow the hands, space guidance and take regular lateral flow tests at home or in the workplace.

“I’d also encourage everyone to make sure they are fully vaccinated with both doses.

“Anyone over the age of 16 can now come forward for their first dose in Doncaster and, by vaccinating as many people as possible now, we hope we can minimise disruption over the winter.

“Thank you once again for your support and for everything you are doing to keep yourselves and your fellow Doncaster residents safe and well.”

Drop in centres this weekend include: August 21 - Dearne Leisure Centre - 8am to 1pm, Adwick Leisure Centre - 9am to 1pm, Rutland House - 8am to 1pm, Thorne Leisure - 8am to 1pm, Lakeside Shopping Outlet - 8.30am to 5.30pm (Pfizer only).

August 22 - Lakeside Shopping Outlet - 8.30am to 12.30pm and 12.30pm to 5.30pm (Pfizer only), Dearne Leisure Centre - 8am to 1pm.

More information about the current Covid-19 situation in Doncaster can be found here.