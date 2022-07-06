One more Covid-19 death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 1,192 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 6 (Wednesday) – up from 1,191 on Friday.

They were among 16,137 deaths recorded across the whole of Yorkshire and The Humber.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.

The figures include anyone who has died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and those whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

A total of 157,338 deaths were recorded throughout England by July 6 (Wednesday), this figure was up from 157,037 on Friday.