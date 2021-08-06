Number of people treated in hospital in Doncaster for Covid reaches 3,500

In a statement, a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Today we cared for our 3,500th patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, while our Microbiology team have analysed our 145,000th PCR test.

"Not bad going Team DBTH!

"At the time of writing there are 33 patients with us who have the illness.

3,500 people have been treated in Doncaster hospitals for Covid.

"Infection rates are higher within Doncaster than the regional average, so please stay safe and sensible if you're out about. Wash your hands regularly, wear a mask if you're asked and don't take any unnecessary risks.”

Earlier this week, health chiefs said the number of people needing treatment in Doncaster’s hospitals for Covid has plummeted from previous waves due to vaccines.

A spokesman said: “As a Trust we hit our first peak during the first wave with 113 patients with us in May, having tested positive for the illness, while the next peak came in November with 244 inpatients positive for COVID-19.

"While we have seen similar daily numbers of infections in communities throughout the past few weeks as was seen in late 2020 and early 2021, thanks to amazing vaccination efforts, the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 has not reached the same heights.

"If you have not already done so, please think about getting your jab.”

The Trust has cared for nearly 4,000 patients since the start of the Covid crisis.

The figures relate to patients across its three hospital sites – Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

More than 2,550 people have been treated and discharged after receiving treatment for Covid, while the total number of patients who have died in a hospital setting is more than 800.

In Doncaster, nearly 400,000 vaccines have been admininstered, with 212,961 receiving a first jab and 185,114 a second dose.