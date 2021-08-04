Vaccine sees number of people in Doncaster hospitalised by Covid plummet

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has said that it currently has fewer than 30 people in its care – way below peak figures during the first and second waves.

A spokesman said: “As a Trust we hit our first peak during the first wave with 113 patients with us in May, having tested positive for the illness, while the next peak came in November with 244 inpatients positive for COVID-19.

"While we have seen similar daily numbers of infections in communities throughout the past few weeks as was seen in late 2020 and early 2021, thanks to amazing vaccination efforts, the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 has not reached the same heights, with fewer than 30 people – who have tested positive - currently receiving care and treatment with us.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"If you have not already done so, please think about getting your jab.”

The Trust has cared for nearly 4,000 patients since the start of the Covid crisis.

The figures relate to patients across its three hospital sites – Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

More than 2,550 people have been treated and discharged after receiving treatment for Covid, while the total number of patients who have died in a hospital setting is more than 800.