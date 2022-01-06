Number of Covid-19 patients in South Yorkshire hospitals now at its highest level since the pandemic began

Mayor Dan Jarvis said: “Covid hospitalisations are increasing at an unprecedented rate across our region and have now more than doubled since the week before Christmas.

“This means that our NHS services in South Yorkshire are under immense pressure.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in South Yorkshire hospitals is now at its highest level since the pandemic began, and over 12 per cent of our NHS workers are either isolating or on sick leave, which is severely impacting on the functionality of our NHS.

“It is deeply concerning that we are facing PCR test shortages whilst the virus is spreading rapidly through our communities.

“Additional resources urgently need to be put into South Yorkshire testing sites to tackle testing kit shortage as well as staff shortages.

“Testing is not only key to reducing the spread of the virus, but it also helps ensure our NHS and frontline workers can keep services running and continue their extraordinarily important work.”

The mayor said that retail, leisure and hospitality businesses are suffering because of this latest surge and hopes that the government will help to support those struggling.

“Throughout the pandemic, our region has been one of the leading areas in providing additional business support, with the MCA and local councils unlocking and distributing over £46 million in grants,” he said.

“We stand ready to provide the same level of support to help businesses and preserve jobs, but we cannot do this if the government will not unlock vital funds.

“They must act urgently.”

The mayor is praising those working on the front line.

He said: “I am working closely with local leaders and agencies to ensure that collectively we are doing all we can to get us through this situation.

“NHS staff, emergency services, care workers, and key workers are yet again going above and beyond, often with limited staff and resources.

“The best thing we can do to support their herculean efforts is to get our vaccine and booster jabs.

“The evidence shows that if you are vaccinated and boosted, you are less likely to contract the virus and if you do, symptoms are more likely to be mild and less likely to require medical attention.

“I urge everyone to keep up their efforts to keep themselves and others safe, follow guidance on isolating, test where possible, and have the vaccine and booster to protect one another and to ensure our NHS can cope with rising demands.”

Here are the locations where drop in vaccines are available in Doncaster this week:

Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre (Elite Sports unit, upper level opposite New Look)

January, 6,7,8: 9am to 9pm.

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way

January 6, 7: 8.30am to 5.30pm

(Closed between 12.45pm to 1.15pm).

Rutland House, Rutland Street

January 6,7: 8am to 4pm.

Jan 9: 8am to 1pm.

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Road

January 6, 7: 8.30am to 1pm.

Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Road, Stainforth

January 8: 8.30am to 12.30pm

Sandringham Road Practice, Intake

January 8: 8am to 1pm.

White Wings, Spa Pool Road, Askern

January 6: 8.30am to 7.30pm (closed 12pm to 12.30pm).

January 7: 5pm to 7pm.

January 8: 8.30am to 6.30pm.