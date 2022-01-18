Here are all the drop in centres where you can get a Covid-19 jab in Doncaster this week
These are the drop in centres where the Covid-19 vaccine is available in Doncaster this week.
McGill’s Pharmacy, 106 Warmsworth Road, Balby DN4 0RS
Wednesday, January 19: 9.30am to 5.30pm.
Thursday, January 20: 9.30am to 5.30pm.
Saturday, January 22: 9.15am to 12.30pm.
My Place, Askern Road, Bentley, DN5 0EW
Wednesday, January 19: 2.30pm to 6.30pm.
Read More
Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ
Thursday, January 20: 5pm to 7.30pm.
Saturday, January 22: 8.30am to 5.30pm.
Sunday, January 23: 8.30am to 5.30pm.
Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster DN1 2BF
Tuesday, January 18: 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm. (Pfizer only).
Wednesday, January 19: 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm. (Pfizer only).
Thursday, January 20: 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm. (Pfizer only).
Friday, January 21: 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm. (Pfizer only).
Sunday, January 23: 8.30am to 3.30pm (Pfizer and AZ).
Long Toft Sports Hall, Stainforth, Doncaster, DN7 5AE
Tuesday, January 18: 8.30am to 5.30pm.