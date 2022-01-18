Here are all the drop in centres where you can get a Covid-19 jab in Doncaster this week

These are the drop in centres where the Covid-19 vaccine is available in Doncaster this week.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 7:14 am

McGill’s Pharmacy, 106 Warmsworth Road, Balby DN4 0RS

Wednesday, January 19: 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Thursday, January 20: 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

These are the drop in vaccine centres open this week.

Saturday, January 22: 9.15am to 12.30pm.

My Place, Askern Road, Bentley, DN5 0EW

Wednesday, January 19: 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster foundation is determined to help young people in the community with th...

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ

Thursday, January 20: 5pm to 7.30pm.

Saturday, January 22: 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Sunday, January 23: 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster DN1 2BF

Tuesday, January 18: 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm. (Pfizer only).

Wednesday, January 19: 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm. (Pfizer only).

Thursday, January 20: 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm. (Pfizer only).

Friday, January 21: 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm. (Pfizer only).

Sunday, January 23: 8.30am to 3.30pm (Pfizer and AZ).

Long Toft Sports Hall, Stainforth, Doncaster, DN7 5AE

Tuesday, January 18: 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Wednesday, January 26: 9.30am to 4pm.

To check more times click here.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterPfizerLiam Hoden