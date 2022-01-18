Doncaster foundation is determined to help young people in the community with their mental health

The South Yorkshire Community Foundation (SYCF) launched in 2017 since then the Young People’s Health and Well Being Fund has distributed over £63,000 to community groups across South Yorkshire that support people between the ages of 10 to 26 with their mental health.

Doncaster Housing For Young People (DHYP) is one of the places that funding has been given.

They help young people at the risk of homelessness with one to one and group counselling sessions.

Leah Schofield.

One of the young people who have used this service is Leah Schofield.

She is currently studying Counselling and Psychology at the University of Huddersfield, after seeking support from DHYP when she showed self harming behaviour and attempted suicide.

Leah said: “During my counselling, I hit rock bottom multiple times but every week - without fail - I got the opportunity to talk to Stephanie Hobson (a project worker at DHYP) and her example made me want to become a counsellor.

“If there are people struggling with their mental health I really would encourage them to talk to someone as I did as it can really lead to long lasting changes.”

Leah took part in well being walks, meditation and exercise which led to her studying a counselling course at Doncaster College.

Stuart Shore, chief executive at DHYP, said: “The funding by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation has had a particularly profound impact.

“The individual beneficiaries have benefited in terms of their own mental health and well being, but the grant also provided us with valuable learning and experience which will continue to benefit the community.”

SYCF released a report in 2021 named Vital Signs that concluded that mental health is a priority for people in South Yorkshire - 55 per cent of people who took part said that mental health in the community is not good.

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation Head of Philanthropy, Michelle Dickinson, said: “During a visit to DHYP before Christmas, it was clear to see the impact of the work they are doing, with staff fully connected to the needs and support they provide for young people.”