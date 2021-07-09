Grab your jab this week - full list of COVID-19 vaccine drop-ins in the area
Here are all the places you can simply pop into and get your COVID-19 vaccination in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.
No appointment is necessary. Anyone aged 18 and over can get their jab.
Rutland House, Doncaster DN1 2BF
Sat 10 & Sun 11 July
Sat 10 July 8am-6pm (Pfizer dose only)
Sunday 11 July 8am-4pm
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)
Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW
Thur 8 & Fri 9 July
Thursday 8 July 9.30am-4.30pm
Friday 9 July 9.30am-4.40pm
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)
Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB
Sat 10 July
8am-6pm
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 5HX
Sat 10 July
9am-12pm
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)
Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF
Sat 10 July
8am-6pm
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca
SHEFFIELD
Octagon Centre walk-in, Clarkson Street, Sheffield S10 2TQ
Mon-Sun (8am-5pm)
First and second doses Pfizer
Second Pfizer doses available to those who had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago
Darnall Primary Care Centre walk-in, 290 Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 4QH
Open Mon-Friday (7pm-9pm) and Sat & Sun (9am-4.30pm)
Pfizer vaccine only
Drop-in clinics also at:
1AST Pharmacy, St Peter's & St Oswald's Parish Church, S7 2DL.
Thurs 8 July 8.30am-12.30pm
1st Pfizer dose for anyone 18+
2nd Pfizer dose 8-12 weeks after first
Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2JB
Thurs 8 July
11am-3pm
No appointment needed
First come, first served
Open to asylum seekers and refugees
Christ Church, Pitsmoor Rd, Sheffield S3 9AQ
Fri 9 July
1pm-4pm
First or second doses of Pfizer.
Sheffield United Football Ground, Cherry Street Entrance S2 4SU
Sat 10 July
9am-2pm
Walk-in clinic for first and second doses, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca.
ROTHERHAM
Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre, Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, S62 6AE
Fri 9 July
1.30pm-5.30pm
1st dose Pfizer
Montgomery Hall, Church Street, Wath on Dearne S63 7RD
Sat 10 & Fri 16 July
8am-10am
1st dose Pfizer
Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre, Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, S62 6AE
Sat 17 & Sun 18 July
8.30am – 11.00am
1st dose Pfizer
BARNSLEY
Priory Campus, Priory Campus Pontefract Road Lundwood, Barnsley S71 5PN
Thurs 8 July
9.30am-6pm
No appointment needed
1st dose Pfizer
2nd dose Pfizer for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago
2nd dose AstraZeneca for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago
You do not need to be registered with a GP to have your COVID-19 vaccine
Don't forget you can still book or manage your Covid-19 appointment online if you prefer. You can click here to visit the national NHS COVID-19 booking site.