Grab your jab this week - full list of COVID-19 vaccine drop-ins in the area

No appointment is necessary. Anyone aged 18 and over can get their jab.

Rutland House, Doncaster DN1 2BF

Sat 10 & Sun 11 July

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pop-in vaccination clinics in our area.

Sat 10 July 8am-6pm (Pfizer dose only)

Sunday 11 July 8am-4pm

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)

Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW

Thur 8 & Fri 9 July

Thursday 8 July 9.30am-4.30pm

Friday 9 July 9.30am-4.40pm

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB

Sat 10 July

8am-6pm

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 5HX

Sat 10 July

9am-12pm

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)

Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF

Sat 10 July

8am-6pm

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca

SHEFFIELD

Octagon Centre walk-in, Clarkson Street, Sheffield S10 2TQ

Mon-Sun (8am-5pm)

First and second doses Pfizer

Second Pfizer doses available to those who had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago

Darnall Primary Care Centre walk-in, 290 Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 4QH

Open Mon-Friday (7pm-9pm) and Sat & Sun (9am-4.30pm)

Pfizer vaccine only

Drop-in clinics also at:

1AST Pharmacy, St Peter's & St Oswald's Parish Church, S7 2DL.

Thurs 8 July 8.30am-12.30pm

1st Pfizer dose for anyone 18+

2nd Pfizer dose 8-12 weeks after first

Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2JB

Thurs 8 July

11am-3pm

No appointment needed

First come, first served

Open to asylum seekers and refugees

Christ Church, Pitsmoor Rd, Sheffield S3 9AQ

Fri 9 July

1pm-4pm

First or second doses of Pfizer.

Sheffield United Football Ground, Cherry Street Entrance S2 4SU

Sat 10 July

9am-2pm

Walk-in clinic for first and second doses, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca.

ROTHERHAM

Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre, Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, S62 6AE

Fri 9 July

1.30pm-5.30pm

1st dose Pfizer

Montgomery Hall, Church Street, Wath on Dearne S63 7RD

Sat 10 & Fri 16 July

8am-10am

1st dose Pfizer

Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre, Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, S62 6AE

Sat 17 & Sun 18 July

8.30am – 11.00am

1st dose Pfizer

BARNSLEY

Priory Campus, Priory Campus Pontefract Road Lundwood, Barnsley S71 5PN

Thurs 8 July

9.30am-6pm

No appointment needed

1st dose Pfizer

2nd dose Pfizer for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago

2nd dose AstraZeneca for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago

You do not need to be registered with a GP to have your COVID-19 vaccine

Don't forget you can still book or manage your Covid-19 appointment online if you prefer. You can click here to visit the national NHS COVID-19 booking site.