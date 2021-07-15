Grab a jab at the big Covid-19 vaccination weekend in Doncaster
Get set for summer and grab a jab at a drop-in clinic this weekend.
The clinics are open to all Doncaster residents aged 18 and over, and students home for the summer are also welcome.
First and second doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available but people must have an eight week gap to get a second dose.
These are the times and locations:
Friday, July 16
Longtoft Primary School, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE 9am-4pm
Belle Vue Bar, Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW 8am-1pm
Saturday, July 17
Frenchgate Centre (opposite Next), St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster DN1 1SW 10am-4pm
Rutland House, Rutland St, Doncaster DN1 2BF 8am-6pm
Belle Vue Bar, Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW 9am-5pm
Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF 8am-8pm
Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 5HX 9am-12pm
Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB 8am-6pm
Sunday, July 18
Flying Scotsman, St Sepulchre Gate W, Doncaster DN1 3AP 8.30am-12pm
Belle Vue Bar, Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW 1.30pm-5pm
Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF 8am-8pm
Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB 8am-6pm