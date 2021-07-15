Grab a jab at the big Covid-19 vaccination weekend in Doncaster

The clinics are open to all Doncaster residents aged 18 and over, and students home for the summer are also welcome.

First and second doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available but people must have an eight week gap to get a second dose.

These are the times and locations:

Grab a jab and get set for summer

Friday, July 16

Longtoft Primary School, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE 9am-4pm

Belle Vue Bar, Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW 8am-1pm

Saturday, July 17

Frenchgate Centre (opposite Next), St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster DN1 1SW 10am-4pm

Rutland House, Rutland St, Doncaster DN1 2BF 8am-6pm

Belle Vue Bar, Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW 9am-5pm

Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF 8am-8pm

Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 5HX 9am-12pm

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB 8am-6pm

Sunday, July 18

Flying Scotsman, St Sepulchre Gate W, Doncaster DN1 3AP 8.30am-12pm

Belle Vue Bar, Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW 1.30pm-5pm

Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF 8am-8pm