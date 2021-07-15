311 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Doncaster

Public Health England figures show that 28,597 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday, July 14, in Doncaster up from 28,286 the same time on Tuesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 9,169 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 8,084.

Doncaster's cases were among the 479,425 recorded across Yorkshire, a figure which rose by 4,653 over the period.