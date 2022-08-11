Eight more coronavirus deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 1,228 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 1,220 a week previously.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.
Most Popular
-
1
Fears for Doncaster children as supersize laughing gas cans found on city's streets
-
2
Donation made to Doncaster chemotherapy suite in memory of business woman
-
3
Ex-Doncaster Knight to run 100 miles in 24 hours in support of hero’s battle with cancer
-
4
New defibrillators coming to stations across Doncaster
-
5
Ten more deaths recorded in Doncaster in the last 24 hours
A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.