Eight more coronavirus deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 1,228 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 1,220 a week previously.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.