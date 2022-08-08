NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from 74 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 16 pr cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 73.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 16 per cent in the last four weeks

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by eight per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by five per cent.

The figures also show that 71 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 31. This was down from 75 in the previous seven days.