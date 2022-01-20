Doncaster sees hundreds of excess deaths in 2021

Public Health England data compares the number of deaths registered with how many were predicted based on previous mortality rates to calculate the number of excess deaths in an area.

Based on estimates for 2015-19, Doncaster was predicted to see 3,158 deaths from any cause in 2021, but 3,414 were recorded last year – 256 (eight per cent) more.

Of the deaths registered last year, 388 (11 per cent) had Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the deaths registered last year, 388 had Covid-19 on the death certificate

In 2020, there were 655 excess deaths in the area – though figures for that year only began at the end of March.

Excess deaths are considered a better measure of the overall impact of Covid-19 than simply looking at mortality directly linked to the virus, as they capture deaths that may have been indirectly caused by the crisis.

Since March 2020, 115,600 excess deaths have been recorded across England, causing a greater fall in life expectancy than anything seen since the Second World War, according to the King’s Fund.

However, last year saw 43,300 excess deaths, which was down from 72,300 in 2020.

Veena Raleigh, senior fellow at the think tank, said: “Covid-19 has struck in waves, and its future course is uncertain.

"However, although the pandemic has taken a toll of life that is unprecedented in recent years, the signs are that it is abating.

"Many factors will have contributed to this – the vaccination programme in particular."

The Nuffield Trust said lockdown measures reduced the circulation of flu and other illnesses, which could be why the number of excess deaths nationally was lower than the number of Covid deaths in 2021.

And Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research at the organisation, said some patients who died from Covid may have subsequently died from a different cause instead if they had survived.

The deadliest time of the year in England came over three weeks in January and February when there were around 5,000 excess deaths each week.

In Doncaster, the highest weekly excess death total came in the seven days to January 8 when the area recorded 54 excess deaths.

By contrast, there were 18 fewer deaths in the week ending July 23 than had been predicted.