485 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 81,020 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 19 (Wednesday), up from 80,535 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 25,903 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 23,272.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

These are the latest figures

The dashboard shows 1,002 people had died in the area by January 19 (Wednesday) – up from 999 on Tuesday.

It means there have been 12 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on 10 the previous week.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.