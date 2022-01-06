Doncaster people needed as volunteers in a new international Covid-19 booster trial

Grounded Research is a team at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

They have been selected to be part of an international Covid-19 booster trial and are asking the public to come forward to be volunteers.

The Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust shared on their social media that the team is looking for 70 volunteers, over 18’s who were vaccinated four to 10 months ago with the AstraZeneca Vaccine.

They said: “A broad range of people may be included, from those who are healthy to those with health problems that put them at risk for complications due to Covid-19.

“The trial will be run in the Grounded Research Hub in the Tickhill Road Hospital in Balby, Doncaster.”

Participants will be asked to attend a minimum of six study visits, and their health will be monitored for 12 months.

RDaSH executive medical director, Dr Navjot Ahluwalia, said: “Those involved in this study will potentially contribute to the development of an additional vaccine that works for the good of global public health.

“Throughout the pandemic we have seen excellent participation from the public in vital vaccine studies.

“By looking at the safety and effectiveness of the booster vaccine, we hope that researchers and participants can help add another option to our current portfolio of vaccines - giving us a broader range of vaccines and helping us to reinforce supply as we look to boost immunity in the population in the future.

If you’re interested in joining the study click here.