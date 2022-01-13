Doncaster health chiefs are urging residents to make vaccines part of their new year plans

Hundreds of extra slots have been made available this month for people to either get their boosters or first and second Covid vaccinations at walk-in clinics across the borough.

Vaccinators are waiting to offer jabs at a variety of centres including the Lakeside Shopping Village, the Frenchgate Centre, Dearne Valley Leisure Centre and at practices in Askern, Intake and the town centre.

GP and Chair of the CCG Dr David Crichton said: “We’ve had a concerted effort in the run-up to Christmas with thousands of people taking up the offer of the Covid vaccines. I

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of extra slots have been made available this month

was pleased to personally vaccinate people who were coming forward for first, second and booster doses, which is fantastic.

"However, the New Year is traditionally a quieter time when people reflect on what they might like to do to help improve their lives and their health, so we’re encouraging people to think about one of those choices being to boost their immunity against viruses including Covid.

“There are hundreds of appointments available by booking though the NHS National Booking Service or by visiting one of our walk-in clinics, so please take up the offer today –

don’t delay.”