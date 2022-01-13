Four more coronavirus deaths and 862 further cases recorded in Doncaster

A total of 77,651 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 12 (Wednesday), up from 76,789 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 24,826 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 22,256.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 129,544 over the period, to 14,862,138.

There have been four more deaths

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 990 people had died in the area by January 12 (Wednesday) – up from 986 on Tuesday.

It means there have been 10 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on eight the previous week.

They were among 13,342 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 214,791 people had received both jabs by January 11 (Tuesday) – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.