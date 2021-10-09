Doncaster health boss's 'concerns' as town's Covid rate among highest in country

In his weekly update on the Covid-19 situation in Doncaster, Dr Rupert Suckling, Director for Public Health in Doncaster, said that while rates had dropped from the previous week, they were still too high.

He said: “We've seen a slight dip in our rates compared to last week.

"We're currently at 486 per 100,000 people for the period 26 September - 2 October.

Dr Rupert Suckling

"This puts us at the 22nd highest rate in the UK and 12th in England, so whilst it's good to see the rate drop slightly, I still have concerns for our current figures and the spread in our community.

"I’m concerned as our rates in people aged over 60 are still high and we are still seeing people needing hospital admission, treatment in intensive care and still sadly deaths from COVID.

“Testing continues to be a really important way of helping to slow the spread, so if you do feel unwell with any of the recognised Covid symptoms please book a PCR test as soon as you can and isolate until you get the results back.

“Our vaccination programme continues to take much of the strain. Our hospital figures are the lowest they've been in quite a while; with less than 50 people currently receiving active care.

"Once again I'll use this opportunity to encourage anyone who hasn't yet had their first or second vaccine to get theirs.

"I know how difficult the last 18 months have been for so many people and I'm sure many of us will have had some down days in that time.

"It's really important to recognise those longer periods of poor mental health and try and find some help and support.