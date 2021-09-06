Doncaster health boss expects disruption to education this September due to Covid-19

Dr Rupert Suckling, director of public health at Doncaster Council fears that the return to the classroom will bring disruption.

He said: “This week many local children have returned to school across Doncaster.

“We know the last two years have been very disruptive for our children so I’m sure they’ve welcomed a return to education and friendship circles.

Disruption could be caused due to the return of children to school.

“Not only does school provide a place for learning but it’s also a major source of social support and wellbeing.

“I have met with head teachers this week to support the return but unfortunately I do expect there to be some disruption as children go back, given our relatively high Covid-19 case rates.

“As children return to school and their social mixing increases this will increase the chance of transmission.

“Not only will children who test positive need to self isolate there could be impacts on parents and carers too, especially as we start to see cases in primary school aged children.”

There have been changes to the government guidance for this academic term.

Contacts of positive cases no longer need to self isolate as long as they feel well and do not display symptoms.

Each school has made their own decisions on safety measures for their pupils and staff.

“As we collectively try and balance the impacts of Covid-19 against the impacts of not being in school for our young people, it’s worth remembering the hard work and dedication of teachers and all school staff,” he continued.

“I hope they have had a good (and well deserved) rest as we enter the new school year.”