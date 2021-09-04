Doncaster drummer to play with nine bands in all day fundraising 'drumathon'

Richard Stott is playing in an all day drum marathon with nine bands to raise money for two very good causes.

Richard Stott has been pounding the skins for some of Doncaster’s finest bands for more than two decades and as he hits 40 he will reunite with ALL of them on one day to mark the occasion.

His all day gig and drumming endurance fundraising event, Some like it Stott - Fest will be held on Saturday September 18 at the Hallcross pub, starting at 2pm until midnight.

All t he proceeds will be split evenly between Cancer Research UK and the Scott Johnson Foundation.

I have been playing in bands for 28 years and I have kept friends with all of them, but it took a while to organise as most of them are pro or semi-pro and still playing gigs.

“It will be like playing five gigs one after the other but as long as I’m using my own kit and I am comfortable I’m sure I’ll be OK.”

The Scott Johnson Foundation was set up in the memory Scott Johnson, a drum tech for Radiohead who died in a tragic accident in Canada. The foundation helps young drummers and support them with kits and equipment.

Bands on the day include Stott Chocolate, Groom Lake Fugitives, Nobody' Faul, Smoking Beagles featuring Bam Morgan, Funky Business, Martin Ferguson Band, WTF Audio, Athena plus special guests to be announced.