In his weekly update, Dr Rupert Suckling, Director of Public Health in Doncaster said he also expects numbers to rise again.

He said: “Our figures have continued to fall this week, but at a much slower rate than we’ve seen recently and we look to be approaching a plateau.

“Our current rate is 1002.6 per 100,000 for 15-21 January, though we do expect that number to go up slightly over the weekend.

“I’m sure you’re already aware that England has removed Plan B measures.

"This means a lifting of work from home advice, face coverings no longer mandatory in indoor venues, and organisations able to choose whether to require NHS Covid Passes.

“Despite this relaxation, it’s important to remember our high rates mean we should all continue to remain cautious and balance the risks as much as we can.

“Isolation requirements are still in place for anyone who tests positive. You can stop self-isolating after five full days provided you have negative tests results on days five and six, are double vaccinated and feel well.

“Face coverings are no longer a legal requirement but I’d still advise them in busy, enclosed spaces. Please consider others too when deciding whether to wear your face covering or not; wearing one when in an enclosed space such as a bus can provide a huge amount of reassurance for vulnerable members of our community when they’re out and about.

“Whilst Coronavirus has come into focus again in recent months due to the emergence of Omicron, it’s important to say that we continue to support Doncaster and our residents through winter as a whole and not just Covid.

"We know that other seasonal illnesses together with an increased demand on the health and care service remain a huge challenge.

“Making safer choices such as ensuring ventilation when meeting with family and friends and washing hands regularly, can help to control the transmission of Covid and other seasonal illnesses too.