Doncaster Covid-19 cases rise sharply but ‘unvaccinated under 40s’ make up bulk of low hospital numbers

Covid-19 testing

Rachael Leslie, deputy director of public health, said that 18 people were in hospital being treated for Covid-19 but just four were in ICU ‘who are under 40 and unvaccinated’.

She added that around 25 per cent of all the cases in Doncaster are in the 0-19 age bracket, the next biggest age group is 20-34 year olds.

This is the same pattern that has been seen in the North West during the start of their peaks over the past month or so. Almost all cases we are now seeing locally are of the Delta variant, Ms Leslie said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although admissions have gone up over the past week, there are 18 people in hospital but the borough hasn’t seen the same sharp rise as previous waves.

Ms Leslie said this showed the importance of getting a vaccine and although being fully jabbed does not mean you’re completely immune to getting the virus, it does mean it is very unlikely you will become severely ill from it.

Doncaster has 403 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week of 29 Jun-5 Jul. The average area in England had 224.

Around 80 per cent of adults have had one jab while 65 per cent have had both.

There have been 893 coronavirus registered deaths in Doncaster.

“There are currently four people in the intensive care unit across the hospital trust, all of who are under 40 and unvaccinated, in fact all of the patients who we would class as being ‘very ill’ – and by this I mean needing oxygen support – are unvaccinated,” she said.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement earlier this week I am sure has been welcomed with excitement by many but equally caused a lot of anxiety for many others.

“As exciting as it may be to think about a life without restrictions it is important to remember that at the moment there are restrictions in place and with the virus circulating in such high numbers in our communities it is more important than ever that we do our best to stick with them.

“The best way to limit your risk of catching or spreading the virus are to test weekly, practice good hand hygiene, keep distance from others where possible and isolate as soon as you get symptoms or if you are in close contact of a positive case.

“For those of you feeling anxious about the lifting of restrictions there is support available, please do visit the dedicated Covid-19 web pages on the Doncaster Council website for more information.”

*