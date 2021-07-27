Doncaster Coronavirus rates are starting to fall, new figures show

After months of Covid-19 cases increasing, in recent days the rate of new infections has started to decline with the number of positive tests falling in the borough.

However this does not mean the latest wave of the pandemic is over as it remains too early to see if the easing of lockdown restrictions on “freedom day” last week has prompted an upsurge in infections.In many hotspots, the Covid rate remains almost double the national rate.

According to the latest data at local authority level between 20 July 2021 and 26 July 2021, 2,017 people had a confirmed positive test result.

Coronavirus rate falling in Doncaster

This shows a decrease of -27.9 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

The rate per 100,000 people is 827.5 and 164 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on 26 July 2021.

According to the Government’s official coronavirus statistics, there were 490.5 cases per 100,000 people reported across the UK in the seven days up to Tuesday 20 July.

On July 21 the daily number of cases was 317 with a peak in the daily number of positive cases in Doncaster on July 14 at 498.

The rate for July 11-17 was the highest it had been throughout the pandemic at 888.5 per 100,000.

However in Doncaster hospitals between 20-26 July 2021, there have sadly been two deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test - an increase of 100 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

And between 12 July 2021 and 18 July 2021, 28 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows an increase of 33.3 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

There were 13 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 20 July 2021 and one coronavirus patient in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 20 July 2021.

A spokesman for Thank you Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Over the weekend we saw a further increase in the number of patients with us who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“If you're out and about, please can we ask that you practice good hand hygiene whenever you can, wear a mask if you're asked to (yes they're uncomfortable, but we've been wearing them since March 2020!), head home if you think you're symptomatic and if you haven't already please take the chance to get your vaccination.

“We've flattened the curve in Doncaster and Bassetlaw before, and we're confident that with your support we will do so again.”

The latest vaccination figures for Doncaster show 212,154 people had been given a first dose and 181,962 people had been given a second by the end of 25 July 2021.

The “pingdemic” of people being contacted by NHS Test and Trace continues to disrupt many businesses.