Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 91 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 on February 1 was down from 108 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 33 in the last four weeks.

Across England there were 12,896 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, 449 in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally decreased by 14 per cent in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators, which has decreased by 44 per cent.

The figures also show that 85 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 30. This was down from 99 in the previous seven days.