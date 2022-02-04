Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 91 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 91 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:40 am

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 on February 1 was down from 108 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 33 in the last four weeks.

Read More

Read More
356 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster in last 2...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Across England there were 12,896 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1

Across England there were 12,896 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, 449 in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally decreased by 14 per cent in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators, which has decreased by 44 per cent.

The figures also show that 85 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 30. This was down from 99 in the previous seven days.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterBassetlaw Teaching Hospitals TrustLiam HodenNHS EnglandEngland