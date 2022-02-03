356 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster in last 24 hours
The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 356 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 4:38 pm
A total of 92,406 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 3 (Thursday), up from 92,050 on Wednesday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 29,543 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average 26,713.
There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.