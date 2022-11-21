Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 26 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Nov-16 was down from 46 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 75% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 102.

Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of Nov-16, 122 in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.

The figures also show that 27 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Nov-14. This was down from 36 in the previous seven days.