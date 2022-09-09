Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 26 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 7 was down from 33 on the same day the previous week.

There were 42 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of September 7, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.

The figures also show that 24 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 5.

This was the same number as in the previous seven days.