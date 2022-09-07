This devastating disease does not discriminate and touches the lives of so many people.

Early detection is crucial for treatment and prognosis, with studies showing that four in ten cancer cases each year could be prevented.

However, current methods of detection are often invasive, time-consuming and not always accurate.

Steve Smith (Director) right: Michael Fearn (office manager)

The HrC Test is a ground-breaking new early cancer detection test that offers hope to those affected by cancer.

This test has the ability to detect cancer early, which could prove crucial in the fight against this disease.

Doncaster businessman Steve Smith and his business partner Arvind Sharma and their business Accendo Supplies have been exclusively licensed by Tzar Labs to introduce The HrC Test to the UK.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to introduce this breakthrough technology to the UK.

"Our vision is to use this technology to stop needless deaths due to late diagnosis of cancer, and turn cancer into an early treatment disease.

"To be able to diagnose cancer at Stage 1 or before, when it is at its weakest, makes cancer infinitely more easier to deal with from a medical point of view and also from the

patient’s point of view.

“Our challenge now is to get the NHS to adopt this test into their national cancer screening programme so that we can start saving lives,” said Steve.

The HrC Test is a non-invasive blood test that has made it diagnostically possible to detect cancer early.

This simple test is the first prognostic, non-invasive and safe test for cancer detection, and can be taken as often as required.

The HrC Test has the potential to save lives by making early detection possible.

Assisting specialists to monitor the responsiveness of treatment, the confirmation of remission and eventually reduce the frequency of invasive and potentially harmful tests like Positron Emission Tomography, Computerised Tomography, etc...

The main benefits are:

● the ability to accurately detect the absence, imminence, or presence of cancer

● offering patients receiving treatment a non-invasive test to monitor responsiveness to treatment

● a non-invasive test to continuously monitor cancer survivors

● Detect where the cancer is growing - primary, secondary

The HrC Test will be able to provide not just early detection but also provide results quickly.