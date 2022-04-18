Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said on Easter Day, Sunday, April 17, that the numbers had fallen ‘ever so slightly’ in the last few days.

Writing on Facebook, the trust said: “Our Covid-19 positive inpatient numbers have decreased ever so slightly this Easter weekend and currently stand at 142. However, if you’re out and about on the bank holiday, please stay safe and sensible.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of Covid patients being cared for by the trust, which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough, stood at 175 on April 3 – the highest it had been since late 2020 – but has fallen slowly since then.

The latest figures on the Government’s Covid dashboard show that on April 12, two Covid-19 patients being treated by the trust were on mechanical ventilation beds.

In Doncaster, during the week ending April 9, there were 1,209 new coronavirus cases confirmed – a weekly rate of 386.5 per 100,000 people, which was down by 42.7 per cent from the previous seven days, though it’s worth noting that the decision to end free testing for most people in England may well have affected those figures.