Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals: Covid patient numbers fall slightly, but 'stay safe' plea issued
The number of hospital patients with Covid in Doncaster and Bassetlaw has fallen, latest figures show, but people are still being urged to ‘stay safe’.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said on Easter Day, Sunday, April 17, that the numbers had fallen ‘ever so slightly’ in the last few days.
Writing on Facebook, the trust said: “Our Covid-19 positive inpatient numbers have decreased ever so slightly this Easter weekend and currently stand at 142. However, if you’re out and about on the bank holiday, please stay safe and sensible.”
The number of Covid patients being cared for by the trust, which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough, stood at 175 on April 3 – the highest it had been since late 2020 – but has fallen slowly since then.
The latest figures on the Government’s Covid dashboard show that on April 12, two Covid-19 patients being treated by the trust were on mechanical ventilation beds.
In Doncaster, during the week ending April 9, there were 1,209 new coronavirus cases confirmed – a weekly rate of 386.5 per 100,000 people, which was down by 42.7 per cent from the previous seven days, though it’s worth noting that the decision to end free testing for most people in England may well have affected those figures.
Since the pandemic began, 1,128 people across Doncaster have sadly died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, with 16 of those deaths recorded in the latest seven days, up to April 14, for which figures are available.