Doncaster's Covid death toll rises to 1,128 as five more fatalities are recorded

Doncaster’s Covid death toll has risen to 1,128 after five more fatalities were recorded in a day.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 18th April 2022, 9:45 am

Figures available for upto and including April 14 show that 1,128 people have died in the area after testing positive for Covid-19 – up from 1,123 the day before.

At that time, a total of 15,158 deaths had been recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

As of last Thursday, 1,128 people had died after testing positive for Covid in the Doncaster area

The figures include those who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

A total of 148,990 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 14 – up from 148,080 on Friday.

