Covid vaccine centre opens today in Doncaster
‘We are open’ – that’s the message from an NHS vaccination team in Doncaster, which has already administered over 50,000 potentially life-saving Covid jabs and today (Monday, September 12) starts protecting patients with the latest booster dose of the vaccine.
The new vaccination centre at Park Lodge, on Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Tickhill Road, Balby, site is just a few yards from Almond Tree Court, where the team was previously housed.
Vaccination lead Charlotte Almond, from RDaSH, said: “Online booking for Autumn Covid Boosters is now open for people who are aged 75 and over, frontline health and social care workers and those who have a weakened immune system.
"They can book at www.nhs.uk/covid-booster or by ringing 119. Other eligible groups will need to wait to be contacted by the NHS.
“We are administering Moderna's latest vaccine - called ‘Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron – which targets both the original strain and the first Omicron variant (BA.1) which emerged last winter. It is known as a bivalent vaccine as it takes aim at two forms of Covid.
“It is important to come forward as soon as possible after you are contacted to ensure you have the best protection from COVID-19 before it starts circulating. Your COVID-19 booster must be at least three months since you had your last dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”
Park Lodge Covid Vaccination Centre is open Monday-Friday, 8am-4.45pm.
The NHS is currently inviting people for the booster jab in the following priority order:
1 Residents in a care home for older adults
Staff working in care homes for older adults
2 All those 80 years of age and over
Frontline health and social care workers
3 All those 75 years of age and over
4 All those 70 years of age and over
Individuals aged 16 to 69 in a high-risk group
5 All those 65 years of age and over
6 Adults aged 16 to 65 years in an at-risk group
7 All those 60 years of age and over
8 All those 55 years of age and over
9 All those 50 years of age and over
Like all medicines, no vaccine gives a 100 per cent guarantee of not catching the virus – some may still get COVID-19 but this should be less severe.