Covid-19: 480 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Doncaster

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 480 in the last two days.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 16th July 2021, 8:52 am

Public Health England figures show that 29,077 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday, July 15, in Doncaster up from 28,597 the same time on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 9,323 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 8,162.

These are the latest figures for Doncaster

Doncaster's cases were among the 484,759 recorded across Yorkshire, a figure which rose by 5,334 over the period.

