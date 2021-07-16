Public Health England figures show that 29,077 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday, July 15, in Doncaster up from 28,597 the same time on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 9,323 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 8,162.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the latest figures for Doncaster

Doncaster's cases were among the 484,759 recorded across Yorkshire, a figure which rose by 5,334 over the period.