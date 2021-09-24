Another coronavirus death recorded in Doncaster over the last 24 hours

A total of 43,407 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 23 (Thursday), up from 43,126 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 13,878 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,411.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,764 over the period, to 7,565,867.

The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 281 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 885 people had died in the area by September 23 (Thursday) – up from 884 on Wednesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 10 the previous week.

They were among 11,875 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 204,084 people had received both jabs by September 22 (Wednesday) – 76% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.