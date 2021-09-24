Sheffield Crown Court has heard during a trial how the 17-year-old, another youth and three men have denied murder after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting following an alleged gang dispute.

The 17-year-old and the 16-year-old were in a Jaguar car with Ryan Nisbet, Jack Parkes and Joe Paul Anderton, on Wath Road, Mexborough, on January 11, with a shotgun when Lewis Williams was shot in his head and neck, according to prosecuting barrister Stephen Wood QC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police launched an investigation after 20 year-old Lewis Williams died from shotgun wounds after a drive-by shooting on Wath Road, Mexborough.

The 17-year-old accepts discharging a firearm but denies murder because he believed the “slam-gun” could only discharge empty cartridges and he only intended to scare Mr Williams. He also denies possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mr Wood played CCTV of the shooting as well as phone video footage taken from inside the car which recorded someone saying “Shoot him” followed by the comment “You’ve shot him”.

Mr Wood said: “Everyone in that car must have known - certainly that person who shouts “Shoot him” knows - that someone was going to be shot, otherwise it’s pointless shouting “Shoot him”.

Pictured is Lewis Williams who died after suffering shotgun wounds during a drive-by shooting in Mexbrorough.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, said he did not tell anyone to film the incident and claimed he did not know who had shouted the instruction.

He added he had not known about a plan to later set fire to the car which was torched near Ingsfield Lane, Bolton-upon-Dearne.

But Mr Wood pointed out a message had been sent to him from the 16-year-old on trial before the car was set alight.

He said: “It’s a string of emojis. First is a car, second and third emojis are flames, and fourth and fifth is someone crying with laughter.”

The 17-year-old, of Mexborough, claimed he did not receive this or another message saying, “One of the Hudz rinsed one of the PSB boys,” because he claimed his phone had died.

He has however admitted a street assault after an associate of Mr Williams was attacked earlier in the day and he admitted causing damage after bricks were thrown at a property before the shooting.

But he denies being at his cousin’s home and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence after his cousin’s girlfriend claims she saw him with a gun and that she was allegedly warned not to say anything.

His cousin, also 17, of Mexborough, has pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear in relation to his girlfriend but he pleaded guilty to the street assault.

Ryan Nisbet, 20, of Springwood Road, Hoyland, Barnsley, denies causing damage, murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Jack Parkes, 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, denies murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life but admits causing damage.

The 16-year-old, from London, who cannot be named, denies assault, causing damage, murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Joe Anderton, 18, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, denies causing damage, murder and possessing the firearm with intent to endanger life. But he pleaded guilty to the assault.