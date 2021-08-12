All 16 to 17 year olds can now get the Pfizer vaccine at Doncaster drop-in clinics

The Director of Strategy & Delivery at NHS Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Anthony Fitzgerald said: “In line with the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), those who are 16 and 17 can now come forward for a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“We know that drop-in clinics make it easier for young people to fit getting vaccinated into their busy lives and so from today, our drop-in clinics across Doncaster will welcome 16-17 year olds for the Pfizer vaccine. You can find a list of all our drop-in clinics on our webpage https://www.doncasterccg.nhs.uk/covidvaxclinics/.

“I encourage all eligible young people to take up the offer of vaccination. Our way out of the pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. Please remember to wear a face covering when visiting a vaccination site.”

Get your jabs here:

Thursday 12 August

5.30pm to 7.30pm Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF

4pm to 8pm Rutland House, Rutland St, Doncaster DN1 2BF

1pm to 6pm Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 5HX

Saturday 14 August

8am to 1pm Dearne Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB

8am to 1pm Rutland House, Rutland St, Doncaster DN1 2BF

8am to 1pm Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 5HX

Sunday 15 August