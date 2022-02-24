A total of 95,336 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 23 (Wednesday), up from 95,248 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Doncaster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,480 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 28,201.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 1,056 people had died in the area by February 23 (Wednesday) – up from 1,055 on Tuesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 14,304 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.