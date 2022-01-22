536 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Doncaster

The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 536 in the last 24 hours, and two more deaths were recorded.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 9:52 am

A total of 82,071 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 21 (Friday), up from 81,535 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 26,239 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 23,592.

Two more deaths have been recorded

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 95,776 to 15,709,059.

