WANTED: Officers appeal for information on the whereabouts of Hatfield Prison absconder Steven Wagstaff

South Yorkshire Police have again appealed for information to help them find prison absonder Steven Wagstaff.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 9:30 am

Wagstaff, 34, was serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery when he absconded from Hatfield Prison at 8.10pm on January 10.

He is white, and described as medium built, around 6ft tall with short cropped brown hair.

So you know where Steven Wagstaff is?

Wagstaff has a scar on his left hand and a tattoo saying ‘Leah’.

If you see him, please do not approach but instead call 999 immediately.

If you have information about his whereabouts phone 101.

