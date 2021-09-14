499 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 41,352 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 13 (Monday), up from 40,853 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 13,221 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 10,996.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 87,753 over the period, to 7,256,559.

There have been five covid deaths in the past week in Doncaster which is an increase on two the previous week.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 872 people had died in the area by September 13 (Monday) – up from 871 on Friday.

They were among 11,727 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.