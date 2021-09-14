499 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster
The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 499 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.
A total of 41,352 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 13 (Monday), up from 40,853 on Friday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 13,221 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 10,996.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 87,753 over the period, to 7,256,559.
There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.
The dashboard shows 872 people had died in the area by September 13 (Monday) – up from 871 on Friday.
It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.
They were among 11,727 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The latest figures show 202,103 people had received both jabs by September 12 (Sunday) – 75% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.