336 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 92,050 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 2 (Wednesday), up from 91,714 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 29,429 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 26,576.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 86,854 over the period, to 17,515,199.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 1,039 people had died in the area by February 2 (Wednesday) – up from 1,036 on Tuesday.

They were among 13,987 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.