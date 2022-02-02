Giant rainbow memorial to remember Doncaster's 1,000 Covid victims moves step closer

The Hearts for Doncaster sculpture will be filled with hundreds of colourful hearts so people from across the town can pay their respects to loved ones lost during the pandemic.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said plans for the memorial were progressing fast – with plans to have the sculpture in place by summer.

A statement said: “We've had a fantastic meeting today with The British Ironwork Centre and Doncaster Council discussing our Hearts For Doncaster sculpture and we're so excited that hopefully the sculpture will finally be placed in it's forever home from around June 2022 – watch this space for more information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new rainbow memorial for Doncaster is taking shape.

“We want people to put a heart on our rainbow to help us fill the colours of the rainbow on this amazing steel structure and build a lasting legacy in Doncaster to remember those we have lost and honour those who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.”

It was recently revealed that more than 1,000 people in Doncaster have died from Covid during the last two years.

The proposed statue, which will stand around nine feet tall, will act as a lasting memorial and is hoped to contain 5,000 hearts.

An exact location for the monument has yet to be confirmed.

An artists' impression of the Hearts for Doncaster sculpture.

Each heart costs just £20 and includes an engraved message dedicated to the person your heart is for.