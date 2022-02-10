204 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 93,949 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 10 (Thursday), up from 93,745 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Doncaster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,036 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 27,412.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 162,080 over the period, to 18,162,199 – following the addition of positive rapid lateral flow test results in Scotland for the first time.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 1,048 people had died in the area by February 10 (Thursday) – up from 1,047 on Wednesday.

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 18 the previous week.

They were among 14,144 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.