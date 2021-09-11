186 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 40,853 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 10 (Friday), up from 40,667 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 13,061 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 10,884.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,734 over the period, to 7,168,806.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 871 people had died in the area by September 10 (Friday) – up from 870 on Thursday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,699 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 201,367 people had received both jabs by September 9 (Thursday) – 75 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.