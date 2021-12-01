Celebrations at Doncaster extra care scheme rated ‘Good’ by the CQC
A Doncaster Extra Care scheme for people over the age of 55 is celebrating being rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its first inspection.
Casson Court in Thorne, operated by Housing 21, welcomed its first residents in April 2019, and provides private and secure apartments with access to on-site care for those who need it. The scheme has a dedicated Housing and Care Manager and an on-site care team which is available 24/7.
The inspection by the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England, considers five key questions; ‘is the service safe?’, ‘is the service effective?’, ‘is the service caring?’, ‘is the service responsive?’ and ‘is the service well-led?’.
The report highlighted the scheme’s strengths in developing positive, caring and compassionate relationships with residents.
The report stated: "People's care preferences were respected, and staff delivered care in line with people's wishes. Staff knew people well and understood how their needs should be met and supported people in a dignified, respectful way which maintained their privacy and independence.
“Managers made sure, wherever possible, people received support from the same carers, so care was provided in a consistent way.”
One resident told the inspector: "I feel very safe here, the staff are wonderful."
Another person said: "I'm in fantastic hands.”
Supporting people to develop and maintain relationships to avoid social isolation, follow their interest and take part in activities that are socially and culturally relevant to them is a priority at Casson Court. Alongside a varied activity programme based in a communal area, the scheme also has a café and hairdresser.
One resident said: "I like the seated aerobics. It blows the cobwebs away,” adding: "I really like to use the hairdresser. I feel wonderful when I come out."
The report added employees at Casson Court have the right training and benefit from this. One colleague said: "Having not previously worked within care I found the induction, shadowing experienced staff and training fantastic. It has given me everything I needed to begin work with confidence."
Sarah Hames, Housing and Care Managersaid: “The team at Casson Court work hard every day to ensure we provide the best care and support to our residents and for the CQC to recognise this makes me incredibly proud. of the team and the commitment they show.”