Celebrations at Doncaster extra care scheme rated ‘Good’ by the CQC

Casson Court rated 'good' by CQC. (L-R): Aimee Johnson, Care Worker; Louise Staveley, Administrator; Joanne Roberts, Care Worker; Sarah Hames, Housing and Care Manager; Carly Douglas, Care Worker; Chloe Chambers, Care Worker; Nicola Storr, Assistant Housing Manager; Lauren Connelly, Assistant Care Manager.

Casson Court in Thorne, operated by Housing 21, welcomed its first residents in April 2019, and provides private and secure apartments with access to on-site care for those who need it. The scheme has a dedicated Housing and Care Manager and an on-site care team which is available 24/7.

The inspection by the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England, considers five key questions; ‘is the service safe?’, ‘is the service effective?’, ‘is the service caring?’, ‘is the service responsive?’ and ‘is the service well-led?’.

The report highlighted the scheme’s strengths in developing positive, caring and compassionate relationships with residents.

The report stated: "People's care preferences were respected, and staff delivered care in line with people's wishes. Staff knew people well and understood how their needs should be met and supported people in a dignified, respectful way which maintained their privacy and independence.

“Managers made sure, wherever possible, people received support from the same carers, so care was provided in a consistent way.”

One resident told the inspector: "I feel very safe here, the staff are wonderful."

Another person said: "I'm in fantastic hands.”

Supporting people to develop and maintain relationships to avoid social isolation, follow their interest and take part in activities that are socially and culturally relevant to them is a priority at Casson Court. Alongside a varied activity programme based in a communal area, the scheme also has a café and hairdresser.

One resident said: "I like the seated aerobics. It blows the cobwebs away,” adding: "I really like to use the hairdresser. I feel wonderful when I come out."

The report added employees at Casson Court have the right training and benefit from this. One colleague said: "Having not previously worked within care I found the induction, shadowing experienced staff and training fantastic. It has given me everything I needed to begin work with confidence."