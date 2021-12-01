Twice as many unvaccinated covid patients as vaccinated in Doncaster hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust reported on Tuesday November 30 they had 68 patients with them who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The breakdown of patients is 54 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and 14 at Bassetlaw Hospital.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Fourteen individuals require critical care, and we wish them the very best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are urged to get their jab as unvaccinated patient numbers increase.

“Overall the age range is between 25 and 95, and the unvaccinated to vaccinated ratio sits at around two thirds of those with us currently have opted not to get the jab to one third that has.

“In totality, this means that it is still very busy within our hospitals, however colleagues continue to do an absolutely incredible job.

“In return all we ask is for local people to continue to support us by observing hands, face and space whenever necessary, pop on a mask when you're out and about as per recent restrictions and test if you think you may be symptomatic. Finally, if asked, please consider getting your vaccine, or booster.

“As a Trust we believe it is incredibly important, and we have seen the proof in the pudding - our mortality rates are substantially lower than was the case this time last year, and the mitigating factor in all of this has been the vaccine.